CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly a decade after Dennis Drue was locked up for the deaths of two Shen students, their parents are visiting the memorial gardens on school grounds. They expressed their emotions and shared their thoughts as the man who killed their kids is now back in the community.

“It’s a very tough community to come back to. A lot of broken hearts here, and yeah, so hopefully he stays on a straight line, and you know learn from it all,” said Brian Rivers.

The families tell NEWS10 they believe justice was not served in this case.

“Will never consider it, justice to be done. 5 to 15, I feel it’s kind of a light sentence for killing two kids the way he did,” said Rivers.

The victims’ families aren’t the only ones asking how Drue was released early. Attorney Eric Schillinger of Schillinger & Associates explains the legal process.

“Once you’ve served 2/3 of the sentence, you’re eligible for something called conditional release. And that means that you are released at that point to parole where you live on conditions. Things like don’t consume alcohol, don’t use drugs, maybe not drive a car,” said Schillinger.

Schillinger says Drue is far from being done with the justice system.

“You’re still on the hook. If he violates any of those conditions, he will be sent back to jail to complete the remaining balance on the prison sentence he received,” said Schillinger.