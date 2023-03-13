SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Playing basketball for a great cause.

The annual Parochial Grammar Goodwill games were held March 12, at Bishop Grimes.

After being on pause for three years due to the pandemic, the Parochial Grammar Goodwill games made a return to the basketball court Sunday afternoon.

“In the games we had 42 today. 22 girls and 20 boys. Its a little down. We took a hit because of covid,” said Mark Baker, league organizer.

But they aren’t letting the pandemic get in the way this year, rebuilding the league with sixth grade student athletes coming together from eight different catholic grammar schools to play ball, and its all for a great cause.

“We usually raise between $500 and $700 for the charity. This year its the Susan G. Komen, I think we are close to $700 this year,” said Baker.

Those proceeds will go directly to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, an organization that hits home for basketball coach Bob McKenney. McKenney is currently battling breast cancer.

“Its been an interesting year for me. So its just appropriate to go through that foundation,” said McKenney.

McKenney added, “It makes me feel really great, really honored.”

This marks 24 years for Parochial Grammar Goodwill games, and organizers are hoping to continue this tradition for years to come.