GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library’s Folklife Center is no stranger to hosting important stories of art and community from across the world. At the start of June, it gets a high-profile entry in that lineage, straight from PBS.

On Thursday, June 1, the Folklife Center will host a screening of the first episode of the 11th season of “Art in the Twenty-First Century,” a PBS series that focuses in on the lifestyles and creative process of arts in different parts of the world. The screening will show the season’s first episode, “Everyday Icons,” at 7 p.m.

The episode follows artists Amy Sherald, Rose B. Simpson, Alex Da Corte, and Daniel Lind-Ramos. The four artists are connected by the ways in which they explore tradition and history, through work that introduces new ideas and approaches.

The screening comes by way of a partnership with Art21, a global screening program bringing showings to libraries, schools, nonprofits, galleries, and cultural spaces. The Folklife Center at Crandall Library is part of the organization’s Screening Society.

The screening is part of the Folklife Center’s 30th-anniversary celebration. The center showcases history, research and heritage from around the southern Adirondacks and Hudson Valley.