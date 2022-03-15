ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With final ratification passed by the State of New York, the Police Conference of New York (PCNY) and the New York State Association of PBAs announced their labor merger Tuesday. Both organizations passed the merger with unanimous votes.

Under the merger, the PCNY will represent almost 50,000 law enforcement officers across the state. “Police in New York are proud to have broad support from our communities,” stated PCNY President Richard Wells. “Our commitment to protecting the rights of victims is now even stronger under this once-in-a-generation merger of two great houses of labor.”

In 2021, the two organizations worked together to rally the support of New Yorkers against Senate Bill 6615, which pertained to the use of force by police officers in making arrests. The PCNY said Tuesday that they led the charge for a safe New York by stopping the “criminal friendly” bill from becoming law.

“It was that unified front of labor that rallied our memberships to merge,” stated Michael O’Meara, former NYSAP President and now Executive Director of the PCNY. “We all saw the need to stand up and protect victims. With this merger of our two unions, we can stand up even stronger and louder in our fight to keep New York safe.”

The PCNY has nearly a century of service under its belt. The organization said Tuesday it looks forward to standing on the front line of justice and protecting victims from crime and criminals-first legislation to maintain a safe New York State.