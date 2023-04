CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Cicero Police and Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputies responded to Northern Boulevard for an accident involving a car and pedestrian.

When they arrived a male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident and will give more details as the investigation continues.

No names are being released until next of kin of the deceased are notified.