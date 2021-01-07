Pelosi and Graham speaking following unrest in the Capitol

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/NEWSNATION) — Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is slated to speak at 1:30 p.m. from the Capitol. Lindsey Graham is also set to speak at the same time.
This follows a late-night certification of Joe Biden’s incoming presidency and a day of destructive protests in Washington.
