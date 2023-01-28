David Depape is shown in Berkeley, California, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

WARNING: The video below features graphic and explicit footage of the attack. Some viewers may find the content disturbing.

SAN FRANCISCO, California (NewsNation) – In a call described as “chilling and bizarre,” David DePape, the man accused of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi from last year, phoned into a television station’s newsroom on Friday to say “you’re welcome.”

DePape, 42, called KTVU reporter Amber Lee from San Francisco County jail in California, where he is being held on charges of attempted murder and elder abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.

DePape’s call to Lee, the news outlet said, was unexpected. He did not allow Lee to challenge his statements, or ask follow-up questions.

During the call, DePape said he wanted to “apologize” for not going further in the attack.

“I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said, according to KTVU.

The attack happened on Oct. 28, while Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was asleep in the couple’s home. DePape allegedly broke into a glass door near the back of the home. Authorities say DePape forced Paul Pelosi out of bed.

He tried to reach an elevator that contained a phone but was blocked by DePape. Paul Pelosi then managed to make his way into a bathroom and call 911. Realizing that Paul Pelosi had alerted authorities, DePape took him downstairs near the entry of the home, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

When police arrived, they found the two men struggling for control of a hammer. Police say that’s when DePape pulled the hammer away and struck Paul Pelosi with it.

Body camera footage of the incident was released Friday after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

Jenkins has said the attack was “politically motivated,” and said the Pelosi family was “specifically targeted” by DePape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.