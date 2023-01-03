STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney will be holding a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Major Christopher Paris, Area III Commander of State Police, and Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. will speak on Kohberger’s arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, last Friday.

Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

Eyewitness News will be streaming the conference at 4:30 p.m.