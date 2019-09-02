Pennsylvania woman arrested for possession of 500 bags of heroin

Police in Pennsylvania say they pulled a woman over on Wednesday with 500 stamp bags of heroin in the car along with two toddlers.

Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped the car for erratic driving and illegal lane changes.

They smelled marijuana, searched the vehicle and found the heroin as well as marijuana.

Police believe the children’s mother, Radajah Muhammad, intended to sell the heroin.

The heroin was discovered under the seat Muhammad was sitting in, police said, and it was packaged in a way that made them believe she was going to sell it.

Additionally, the children were not restrained in car seats.