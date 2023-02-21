SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The well-known A capella group, Pentatonix, will be making its way to Syracuse in late summer as part of their 2023 North American Tour!

Pentatonix, who received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, will be in Syracuse on Thursday, August 24 at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The presale for Pentatonix: The World Tour starts Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m., and the general sale is on Monday, February 27.

Lauren Alaina will be joining the group on their 24-city tour, which kicks off on August 9 down in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Live Nation.

“Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way,” said Live Nation.