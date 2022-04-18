The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in the first quarter of 2021.

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Watertown from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 10

— #293 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Watertown in Q1 2021: 5

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Watertown

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Watertown from Washington in Q1 2021: 11

— #242 (tie) most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Watertown in Q1 2021: 6

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Watertown

#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Watertown from Miami in Q1 2021: 13

— #331 (tie) most common destination from Miami

– Started a new job in Miami from Watertown in Q1 2021: 2

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Watertown

#7. Utica-Rome, NY

– Started a new job in Watertown from Utica in Q1 2021: 29

— #10 most common destination from Utica

– Started a new job in Utica from Watertown in Q1 2021: 33

— 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Utica

#6. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

– Started a new job in Watertown from Buffalo in Q1 2021: 31

— #26 most common destination from Buffalo

– Started a new job in Buffalo from Watertown in Q1 2021: 29

— 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Watertown

#5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Started a new job in Watertown from Albany in Q1 2021: 48

— #20 most common destination from Albany

– Started a new job in Albany from Watertown in Q1 2021: 37

— 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Watertown

#4. Rochester, NY

– Started a new job in Watertown from Rochester in Q1 2021: 56

— #14 most common destination from Rochester

– Started a new job in Rochester from Watertown in Q1 2021: 54

— 7.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Watertown

#3. Syracuse, NY

– Started a new job in Watertown from Syracuse in Q1 2021: 94

— #9 most common destination from Syracuse

– Started a new job in Syracuse from Watertown in Q1 2021: 112

— 15.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Syracuse

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Watertown from New York in Q1 2021: 117

— #68 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Watertown in Q1 2021: 89

— 12.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 28 to Watertown

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), NY

– Started a new job in Watertown from Non in Q1 2021: 131

— #13 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Watertown in Q1 2021: 133

— 18.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Non

