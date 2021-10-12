People use their smartphones more than they think, study finds

(NEWS10) — A new study by Solitaired found that people underestimated how much time they think they use their smartphones. The study also found that most people could not guess their most-used smartphone app.

The study surveyed iPhone users to measure their screen time awareness. The surveys were then compared to their iOS Screen Time dashboard to compare their guesses to the averages for the previous seven days.

The average guess for screen time was 3 hours and 42 minutes per day with 40 pickups of their phone per day. However, the actual average was 5 hours and 42 minutes with 99 pickups per day. About 78% of people underestimate their daily phone time, according to the study.

On average, people guessed they spend 25 hours and 54 minutes on their phones each week. Their screen time dashboard showed they actually spend 39 hours and 54 minutes. That’s the equivalent of an entire workweek, spread across seven days and nights.

More than half of all respondents (52%) could not accurately guess which app they use the most. The average person spends 1 hour and 23 minutes on social media every single day. According to the study, the apps used the longest is TikTok and Twitter.

(source: Solitaired)

The study also found: