SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peppa Pig is traveling across the pond on Peppa Pig’s Adventure North American Tour, which includes a stop at the New York State Fair!

Visitors at the New York State Fair this summer can check out the goats, llamas, and lots of other animals, but will only get one chance to see two famous piglets sing and dance on stage!

Fans of the hit TV show “Peppa Pig” won’t want to miss the chance to see Peppa Pig live at 1:00 p.m. at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 26.

Peppa Pig is the number one most-streamed preschool show for children of any age around the world. Produced by eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, Peppa Pig airs in more than 40 languages. Peppa is considered the “crown jewel” of Nick Jr. and she’s a pop star too!

Your ‘little piggies’ all around New York State are invited to join Peppa and George on a camping trip with their school friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With Daddy Pig driving the bus on the Chevy Court Stage, Peppa and the gang are excited to bring audiences along a 60-minute live musical adventure packed with plenty of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

“We know that Peppa Pig is pretty popular and has a very packed schedule, so when we heard that she had an opening in her calendar, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to introduce her to the Great New York State Fair. And, what better place to host an ‘outdoor adventure’ than the Fairgrounds?” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Jokes aside, we take our jobs to present the state’s biggest party – and provide 13 days of affordable family fun – very seriously. And what a deal families are getting with Peppa! Seeing this tour in other cities could cost a family of four anywhere between $100 and $150.”

Peppa Pig Live! is part of The Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series, making it free for children under 12 years old with Fair admission. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 and older.

This isn’t the first time Nickelodeon has had a presence at the fair as fans might remember when The Paw Patrol Road Tour stopped at The Fairgrounds at the 2016 Fair.

“A lot of families made special memories here during that Paw Patrol weekend,” Hennessey added. “We hope Peppa Pig can do that too. In reading through feedback from visitors and in conversations with our staff, we learned that one entertainment area where we can improve on is booking acts that appeal to toddlers and young children. To that end, stay tuned – we have another family fun act to announce soon.”

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 23, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

As concerts and performances are announced, Fair staff will continue to update schedules on the Fair’s website at pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court.