AKRON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Perry’s, a popular New York State ice cream brand, has introduced three new retail flavors for spring 2023.

The flavors will hit grocery stores statewide soon and are currently available for online purchase throughout the US.

The brand-new flavors are Banana Graham, Dark Chocolate Pretzel, and S’more Adventures.

“Perry’s is known for bringing exciting, indulgent flavors to the category every year. With the consumer trend of wanting texture, we focused on that element within each new flavor. Banana Graham has crunchy graham crackers swirled into banana pudding ice cream, Dark Chocolate Pretzel has swirls of crushed salty pretzels in dark chocolate ice cream, and S’more Adventures has delicious fudge coated waffle cone pieces mixed into marshmallow and graham cracker ice cream.” said Nichole Buryta, Senior Brand Manager at Perry’s.

Four new flavors will also be introduced in ice cream shops only:

Bourbon Caramel Pecan – Bourbon pecan ice cream with bourbon caramel swirls and pecans

– Bourbon pecan ice cream with bourbon caramel swirls and pecans Mallow-dramatic – Marshmallow ice cream with milk fudge swirls and mini marshmallow cups

– Marshmallow ice cream with milk fudge swirls and mini marshmallow cups Wafer Wonder – Wafer flavored ice cream with crispy wafer swirls and fudge coated wafer pieces

– Wafer flavored ice cream with crispy wafer swirls and fudge coated wafer pieces Peanut Butter & Cookies Oats Cream – Marshmallow frozen dessert with peanut butter swirls and crushed cookies

To find a flavor near you, you can use Perry’s Flavor Finder.