SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A police cruiser remains posted outside the apartment where Schenectady Police say Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was discovered dead Sunday morning. This, as law enforcement agencies across the state are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Taylor, wanted for questioning in Tishawn’s death, as well as an alleged murder in New York City.

Tishawn’s brother spoke with NEWS10’s sister station PIX11’s News reporter Ayana Harry Dudley over the phone. He told Harry Dudley that he believes Tishawn, a mom to three children, was the fatal victim of domestic abuse. “My sister was open, loving,” he described. “My main concern now is the safety of the kids.”

The US Marshal’s Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Timothy Taylor, who police are calling a person of interest in her homicide. Tishawn’s family members say he is her ex-husband and that the two divorced a few years ago.

Court documents obtained by NEWS10 appear to show a past pattern of alleged abuse. The documents read that in October 2021 Tishawn was granted an order of protection against Timothy Taylor after he was charged with choking her. As for her death, Schenectady Police are not releasing many details, only to say that Tishawn died of trauma.

But law enforcement across New York State not only want to talk to Taylor about the homicide in Schenectady, but also but also the case of another woman killed earlier this month in New York City. The NYPD says Timothy Taylor is wanted for questioning in the alleged murder of 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, a Brooklyn mom and an officer with the city’s Department of Homeless Services. “Every woman that is out in this world right now is in danger, so we want this person captured,” Stephanie McGraw, founder and CEO of WARM, said. Based in N.Y.C., the name stands for “We All Really Matter.” McGraw says she knew both women — Gregg through her work with the homeless population and Taylor as a family friend.

McGraw shared a few words with Ayana Harry Dudley for anyone trying to protect Timothy Taylor: “If you are housing him, if you know where he is, don’t be a part of the problem. Be a part of the solution. Turn him in,” she said.

Tishawn’s brother says his sister found out about Gregg’s murder on the day she was killed. He recalled her being “…nervous, scared. Not feeling safe.” He added, “This is very important that they catch this man.”

Timothy Taylor is described as 5’9 feet tall and 160 pounds with a medium build. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. Anyone with any information is asked to call the US Marshal’s Office or the Schenectady Police.