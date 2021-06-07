Peru woman arrested after reportedly gaining access to secure side of Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Ecker, 34, of Peru, N.Y., Friday night after receiving reports of a person on the secure side of the Airport without authorization.

According to police, once on scene, Deputies and Airport employees saw Ecker on the secure side of the Airport underneath the C1 ramp. Through further investigation Ecker was reportedly found to have gained access to the secure side of the airport through a restricted access door near Allegiant’s ticket counter.

Police say Ecker then continued out to the secure side of the Airport in an attempt to get her luggage from Allegiant Airline. Ecker was later taken into custody.

During the investigation and following the arrest, Ecker reportedly obstructed the lawful functions of the Sheriff’s Office and also resisted arrest. Once brought into the Sheriff’s substation office, Ecker is also said to have assaulted a Deputy Sheriff.

Ecker was charged with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree (a class D Felony)

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (a class B Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (a class A misdemeanor).

Ecker was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee for the Town of Colonie Court.