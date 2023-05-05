GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cats and dogs are the stars of a pet adoption event this weekend in Glens Falls. On Saturday, the Adirondack Region chapter of the North Shore Animal League America is paying a visit to a city adoption center to hold a special “adopt-a-thon” event.

On Saturday, May 6, the organization will be stationed at the Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center at 115 Maple St. in Glens Falls. Dogs, cats, and even rabbits will be up for adoption, with animal league representatives onsite to answer questions.

The day of prospective pets is part of the North Shore Animal League’s 29th annual Global Pet Adoption effort. Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event includes live music, kids’ games and face-painting, an auction table, and adoption center tours. Food will be available from 9 Miles East and Cooley’s Ice Cream Truck.