GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tractor Supply Co. in Greenwich is hosting a chance for community members to come meet and adopt their next four-legged family member. A pet adoption event is set for 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” said Greenwich Tractor Supply store manager Wayne Foote. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Greenwich store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners.”

Saturday’s event is open to all members of the public. Families are welcome to bring their own pets, as long as they’re leashed and friendly with others. The adoption event features dogs and cats, and will be run in cooperation with Our Best Friends Rescue.

Greenwich Tractor Supply is located at 1175 Route 29. Call (518) 692-2317 for more information.