GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Saturday, if you walk through City Park and pause, you might see some paws. There’s a commotion worth barking about coming back to the city this weekend.

Glens Falls Pet Fest comes to City Park on Saturday. The pet-themed event invites the public to bring leashed dogs to the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy activities, games, and vendors. Admission is free. The event is organized courtesy of the Glens Falls Collaborative.

“The best part of Pet Fest is really the pets all enjoying one another’s company in the park,” says Nancy Turner, organizer and owner of The Bell House Inn, and a sponsor of Pet Fest. “This year, Pet Fest will be a little smaller as we recover from the pandemic, but the park being full of pups is such a happy time. It’s amazing how smoothly this goes every year with so many well-behaved pets all sniffing and wagging. It’s basically a big puppy play date.”

This year, Pet Fest is getting a special visitor. Santa Claus usually takes the spring off, but this weekend, he’ll be available for photos with pets at the park. A “blessing of the paws” will also be held, christening dogs as they socialize and enjoy the day.

Dog-focused vendors will include Lucky Puppy Rescue, Ibi Sember Training Inc., Classy Clips, SPCA of Upstate NY, Glens Falls Kennel Club, Love in on Lake George, LeafGuard of NY, Adirondack Health Institute, 2 Dog Pet Supply, North Shore Animal League, and Y-NOT Dog Cookies. Sponsors include The Bell House, 11th Hour Canine Rescue NY, Curtis Lumber, Marshall and Sterling, Advokate, and 42 Degrees.

Last year, Pet Fest was called off due to continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed along with Glens Falls Wing Fest, which this year returned to the city at the end of April. Wing Fest is also organized by the Glens Falls Collaborative.