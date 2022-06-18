BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 12th annual PetAPalooza returns on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. The event will be held at Curtis Lumber located on 885 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.

Over two dozen local animal shelters and rescues will be giving their animals a chance to meet their potential future family. Local veterinarians, groomers, trainers, and other pet service providers will also be there to offer valuable discounts.

The event will include raffles, food trucks, live music, and more. For questions and details about adopting a pet visit clpetapalooza.com.