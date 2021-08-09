Local farm sanctuary will pay you to come meet their cows and rescue animals



TOWN OF NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in Newfane started its “Meet a Cow” Program this month featuring its star resident Albert who they call the Super Cow.

“He was my first rescue steer. I found him at an auction house, he was only one day old, taken from his mother. He still had his umbilical cord hanging from him. He was falling down and yet he was being auctioned off,” said Tracy Murphy founder of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary. “I got him out of that terrible situation and brought him to Asha. The vets recommend euthanizing him, but I said no. I asked for a miracle and he made it.”

The Meet a Cow program will run through October. The program pays visitors $5 to come to visit and to learn about the animals.

Murphy has been rescuing farm animals and bringing them to the sanctuary since 2014. There are also chickens, donkeys, pigs, sheep, and a host of other rescued animals at the sanctuary.

To donate or for more information on the Meet A Cow program at the Asha’s Farm Sanctuary visit www.meetacow.org and https://www.ashasfarmsanctuary.org.