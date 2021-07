TOWN OF LAURENS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A State Trooper in Otsego County traded in the handcuffs for a lasso as he helped to corral a horse that got loose.

Oneonta troopers were sent to County Road 11 in the Town of Laurens early Wednesday morning. Thankfully, they were able to find the runaway horse and reunite it with its owner.