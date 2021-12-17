LONG ISLAND – Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit today against a Long Island pet store.

After an investigation, it was determined that the store Shake A Paw had been selling sick puppies to customers after falsely advertising them has completely healthy, complete with fabricated health certificates.

They also misrepresented the breeds of the puppies and refused to reimburse customers for vet care.

Customers were also directed to the company’s own veterinarians, who often failed to diagnose the illnesses.

James also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order at both Shake A Paw locations to protect the puppies.

“Shake A Paw’s actions of deceiving consumers into purchasing sick or injured dogs is unconscionable and illegal,” said Attorney General James. “My office’s thorough investigation uncovered a series of violations by Shake A Paw that defrauded consumers and found sick puppies that came from dangerous puppy mills. When New Yorkers purchased puppies from Shake A Paw, they did not expect to bring home dogs in such heartbreaking and horrifying conditions. Today, we are holding Shake A Paw accountable for their unlawful and inhumane actions by filing a lawsuit to permanently ban the company from selling puppies any longer, as well as to recoup what consumers paid. Animal mistreatment is despicable and will not be tolerated.”

The store’s puppies often had serious illnesses, and some puppies passed away after a few days or weeks after taken home.

Shake A Paw would not reimburse for these dogs.

The OAG analyzed 408 veterinary records of puppies sold at the Shake A Paw locations, out of which: