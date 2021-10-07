Rats taking over East Village NYCHA development, resident says

An East Village public housing resident is kept awake each night by the sound of rodents outside her window.

The rat problem at the Mariana Bracetti Plaza is becoming a health hazard, resident Kanielle Hernandez said. The sound gets louder each night and that people walk by, unaware that there’s a pile of garbage covered in hungry rodents just a few feet away. She posted video of the issue on Instagram.

Another video she took shows a rat hitting a man’s bike. Hernandez said she started taking these videos of her close encounters with a rats because she loves her neighborhood and hates to see rats become a health hazard.

The problem is now infiltrating their community garden. Hernandez helped renovate the green space. She said when the sun goes down, no one dares go outside.

Trash is fueling the infestation, Hernandez said. She would like to see the area exterminated along with more trash pick ups.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news: “This location is one of the Neighborhood Rat Reduction (NRR) sites and NYCHA’s pest control visits the development at least once a week. They last visited on Monday and have scheduled to return tomorrow to inspect the area. NYCHA staff will clean the area and power wash it as well, and we will continue to monitor the situation. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

A spokesperson from the Sanitation Departments tells PIX11 News, “We pick up trash from this location three times a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. We do not have a record of major issues here, but trash in a gated pen could be vulnerable to rodent activity. Containerized service — as some other NYCHA developments have, where the staff on site put the material into sealed containers for DSNY collection — may be a viable solution to prevent rodent activity.”

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

