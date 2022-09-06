DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Swimmers in Dunedin, Florida, had a close encounter with a pair of stingrays.

Drone operator John Yanchoris captured the stingrays swimming near the Dunedin Causeway.

The video shows two people wading in the water while the stingrays swim by.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, six species of stingrays are found in the state. They include the Atlantic Stingray, the Bluntnose Stingray, Roughtail Stingray, Smooth Butterfly Ray, Southern Stingray and the Yellow Stingray.