Tennessee homeowner gets out of shower, finds 6-foot snake on bathroom floor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner in Tennessee stepped out of the shower to find an uninvited guest — specifically, a 6-foot snake — sprawled across his bathroom floor.

The incident occurred Monday at a home in Murfreesboro, according to pest control technicians with Trapper Jack Wildlife Specialist. The homeowner called Trapper Jack at around 8 a.m. after spotting the snake slithering in the bathroom.

Responding technician David Nipper identified the intruder as a gray ratsnake, a non-venomous species also known as a “chicken snake.”

It is believed that the snake entered the Murfreesboro home through a hole in the bathroom’s drywall. The homeowner told Nipper that he’d recently had some plumbing work done and didn’t have time to patch it up.

Nipper released the snake at a nearby reservoir outside of Nashville. No other information was immediately released.

Gray ratsnakes can be found in all parts of Tennessee, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Agency. Specimens generally grow to between 3.5 to 6 feet.