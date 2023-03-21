PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — As we sit less than two months away from the beginning of the PGA Championship, the construction over at Oak Hill Country Club continues to make progress.

With this being the first Championship that began building out in the fall combined with a pretty mild winter, the overall project is ahead of schedule.

The main spectator entrance that will also serve as a merchandise tent has added roofing in addition to lights. The wedge area in between the 14th and 18th holes which will be the area for corporate hospitality has ramped up its’ construction as well.