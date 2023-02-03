(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are playing in their second Super Bowl since 2017 and fans across the Philadelphia area are preparing.

One way you can get ready or surprise your favorite Eagles fan is a Cameo video featuring current or former Eagles players.

The Cameo platform allows users to request personalized videos from their favorite celebrities, athletes, and influencers for a fee determined by whoever they request the video from.

Several current Eagles players offer videos on Cameo, as well as former Eagles and Eagles legends. The prices listed are as of February 1, 2023.

Current Eagles players

Britain Covey – $50

Nakobe Dean – $75

Anthony Harris – $100

Brandon Graham – $140

Cameo videos for quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders were listed as temporarily unavailable.

Head coach Nick Siriani is not currently on Cameo and the Eagles’ only other Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson does not currently offer videos on his account.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn’t offer Cameos, but you can try his Doppelgänger “Almost Andy Reid.”

Former players/Eagles legends

David Akers -$50

Jeff Garcia – $50

Mike Golic – $75

Vince Papale – $75

Malcolm Jenkins – $75

LeGarrette Blount – $80

Jon Dorenbos – $99

Cris Carter – $150

Randall Cunningham – $165

Seth Joyner – $200

Terrell Owens – $350

Mike Vick – $350

Donovan McNab – $450

Ron Jaworski – $499

DeSean Jackson – $500

Some lesser-known Eagles and players who had short stints include Ian Park and Jim McMahon. You can also request videos from Eagles media personalities like Howard Eskin and Eagles super fans.