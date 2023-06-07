GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Over Yondr Festival is returning to Greene County for its third year. The music festival is set for June 16 through 18 on a farm located at 5143 Route 81 in Greenville.

For the festival, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that attendees will keep with them. Attendees will be able to access their phones in designated phone-use areas, although reception might not be that great.

The three-day festival includes live music, games, food trucks, full bars, and hot showers. It’s tent camping or car camping only, with outdoor showers, toilets, and filtered water stations throughout the site.

Music lineup

Friday

The Whips

Melt

Miss Grit

Eugene Tyler Band

Saturday

U.S. Girls

Madison McFerrin

Kweku Collins

Kate Davis

Charlie Sztyk & Seamstress

30 Rack

Sunday

Jeremy & The Harlequins

Camp Saint Helene

Kendra McKinley

Moonrocka

Cyote

On Friday and Saturday, only those 18 years and older are allowed. On Sunday, families are welcome with children under 13 being free. You can buy passes for each day or a full weekend pass on the Over Yondr website.