Phone scam: NYSP warn of scammers posing as New York State troopers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are warning residents to beware of a scam in which callers are posing as New York State police and requesting personal information.

Police say the scammers’ number shows up on caller ID as New York State Police even though the calls are not coming from a NYSP station. Additionally, NYSP say they would never ask for sensitive personal information over the phone.

As with any suspicious call, state police say the best practice is to never share any personal information over the phone unless you can be totally sure of the caller’s legitimacy. They suggest relying on some kind of system based on a password or security question.