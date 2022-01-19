LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s taken eight long weeks of hard work. On Wednesday, there was still around 15% to go, by Brad Buehlhorn’s estimate. But opening day is impending nonetheless, for Lake George’s Ice Castles attraction, and the towering excitement surrounding it.

On Wednesday, NEWS10 got to take an early tour of Ice Castles’ latest creation, debuting this winter at Charles R. Wood Park. The ground reporters were led through was about 3 feet higher than it will be when visitors can start exploring for themselves on Sunday, Jan. 23. That’s just one of the things left to do.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday night for the attraction, which will run through the rest of the winter. Warmer-than-average temperatures got a bit in the way, with Lake George being the last of the five Ice Castles locations to open this winter. But a special icicle-growing process comes in when the weather doesn’t fully cooperate, letting the artisans who employ thousands of hours of manpower do their work no matter what the conditions. Icicles are grown up to 3 to 5 feet in length, and then harvested and hand-placed where they need to be.

Lake George Ice Castles
Two Ice Castles employees talk shop from different heights while hard at work Wednesday in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

There’s no bad time to visit the castle, which Buehlhorn estimates will take visitors an average of 45 minutes to explore. There are tunnels to crawl through, an ice throne to sit on, and an ice slide coming off the side wall, that hadn’t yet been put in place as of Wednesday. But more magic happens after dark, when over 2,000 string lights will light the castle up with colorful flair. Buehlhorn recommends aiming to get a timeslot around 4-5 p.m., as close to dusk as possible, to see it all.

And you can see it all until spring. Once the ice starts to melt, employees will help break it up where needed, and let the water run off into nearby Lake George. Having an adjacent water body is crucial when choosing an Ice Castles location.

Lake George Ice Castles
Sunlight shines through pillars of ice that will be grown into a final layer of ice on the top of Lake George’s Ice Castles attraction. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Lake George is one of five locations across the country where Ice Castles has been building this winter. Others include Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Utah. Every year, castles are popular spots for family photos, wedding proposals, and visits for travelers from miles surrounding the area.

Lake George’s castle is expected to be gone by April. That’s not a long window, but while it’s here, it’ll be up through the entire Lake George Winter Carnival, which runs all through February. Tickets to visit the castle can be purchased online.

It’s taken months of planning and growing icicles to make the castle a reality. See the present and past of Ice Castles Lake George in the gallery below.

  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Brad Buehlhorn, director of the Lake George Ice Castles attraction, guides NEWS10 in through the castle’s front entrance in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles opens Sunday, Jan. 23, at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    NEWS10 reporter and meteorologist Jill Szwed enter Lake George’s Ice Castles attraction. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    The work was still ongoing on Wednesday. The ground these employees are working on will be about 3 feet lower on Sunday, Jan. 23, when the attraction opens in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    The work was still ongoing on Wednesday. The ground these employees are working on will be about 3 feet lower on Sunday, Jan. 23, when the attraction opens in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    The work was still ongoing on Wednesday. The ground these employees are working on will be about 3 feet lower on Sunday, Jan. 23, when the attraction opens in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Thousands of string lights encased in ice will light the castle up by night. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    A dormant sprinkler, one of many across the castle that have sprayed water to grow the thousands of icicles that have developed over the last eight weeks. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Thousands of string lights encased in ice will light the castle up by night. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Sunlight shines through pillars of ice that will be grown into a final layer of ice on the top of Lake George’s Ice Castles attraction. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    The work was still ongoing on Wednesday. The ground these employees are working on will be about 3 feet lower on Sunday, Jan. 23, when the attraction opens in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    NEWS10 meteorologist Jill Szwed is photographed while photographing. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    If you look up, don’t worry. Buehlhorn says that the way icicles are grown, there isn’t any likelihood of a stray icicle falling on a visitor. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    If you look up, don’t worry. Buehlhorn says that the way icicles are grown, there isn’t any likelihood of a stray icicle falling on a visitor. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Two Ice Castles employees talk shop from different heights while hard at work Wednesday in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Here, ice was broken at one point in order to get in and fix some lights. The patch job? More ice. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Brad Buehlhorn, director of the Lake George Ice Castles attraction, demonstrates the string used back before there was any snow on the ground, to measure out the space it would take up to create the Ice Castles attraction in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in early fall, when planning the development of Ice Castles’ latest attraction was still in the early phases. (Photo: Brad Buehlhorn/Ice Castles)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    The Ice Castles icicle-forming process begins. (Photo: Brad Buehlhorn/Ice Castles)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Sprinklers are places to keep water falling onto forming icicles at Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Brad Buehlhorn/Ice Castles)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Sprinklers are places to keep water falling onto forming icicles at Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Brad Buehlhorn/Ice Castles)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    The lights come on at sunset during a test while the ice forms at Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Brad Buehlhorn/Ice Castles)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George Ice Castles
    Ice Castles, a work in progress, on Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)