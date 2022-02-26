LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The snow kept falling on Friday afternoon around Lake George. As of around 4 p.m., the reality seemed to be on the lighter end of the 8-12 inch forecast – but the weather wasn’t done just yet.

It was a unique site at Ice Castles Lake George, located at Charles R. Wood Park. The attraction that sold at least 57,000 tickets between mid-January and now announced its closure on Friday, after over a week of up-and-down weather that caused problems for the thousands of hand-harvested icicles that make up the structure.

The snowfall also comes before the final weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival. The event Facebook page did not list any canceled events as of Friday. It confirmed the return of dogsleds, which was canceled on weekend 2 of the carnival.