GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls celebrated trees, nature, and ecological conservation last weekend in recognition of Arbor Day. At Sagamore Street Park, the city and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District planted a sugar maple – the official state tree of New York.

A new sugar maple tree was planted at Sagamore Street Park on Friday in the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. The tree was planted in cooperation between the city and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District. (Photo: City of Glens Falls/Facebook)

A new sugar maple tree was planted at Sagamore Street Park on Friday in the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. The tree was planted in cooperation between the city and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District. (Photo: City of Glens Falls/Facebook)

A new sugar maple tree was planted at Sagamore Street Park on Friday in the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. The tree was planted in cooperation between the city and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District. (Photo: City of Glens Falls/Facebook)

A new sugar maple tree was planted at Sagamore Street Park on Friday in the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. The tree was planted in cooperation between the city and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District. (Photo: City of Glens Falls/Facebook)

A new sugar maple tree was planted at Sagamore Street Park on Friday in the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. The tree was planted in cooperation between the city and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District. (Photo: City of Glens Falls/Facebook)

Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated at the end of April, but timing varies based on local growing seasons. Locally, another sugar maple was planted in Warrensburg, as part of a reforestation effort.

Sagamore Street Park is located at the intersection of Sagamore Street and Hunter Street in Glens Falls, and connects to the Warren County Bikeway. Other city parks include City Park, Crandall Park, Murray Street Park, East Field, and Haviland Cove.