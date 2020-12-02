PHOTOS: Bobcat burned in California wildfire set for release to wild

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire will be released back into the wild.
The San Diego Humane Society says the 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up on Tuesday from Ramona Wildlife Center and taken to an area near the site of the fire that has abundant food and water sources.
The cat was discovered near the fire in San Bernardino County in October.
The humane society says the emaciated cat recovered and is now a “feisty predator” able to fend for herself.
LATEST STORIES:
- Say goodbye to emotional-support animals in airplane cabins
- Recent study finds postpartum depression can last up to 3 years for mothers
- Christmas tree care: What experts say you need to know
- CDC issues holiday travel guidance: Stay home or get tested twice
- LIVE: White House scheduled to hold press briefing
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.