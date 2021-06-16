PHOTOS: Fireworks, illuminated landmarks celebrate end of COVID restrictions in New York

NEW YORK (WETM) – Fireworks were set off simultaneously across New York State on Tuesday night in celebration of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by Governor Cuomo.

Firework shows were set up in New York Harbor, Jones Beach State Park, Binghamton University M Lot, Lake Placid, Nyack, Utica, Niagara Falls State Park, Rochester Dome Arena, NYS Fairgrounds, and Empire State Plaza in Albany.

Fireworks across New York State tonight, celebrating the 70% adult vaccination milestone.



This is for all the essential workers who showed up and helped get us to this day. #NYTough pic.twitter.com/uip0KsOs4h — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 16, 2021

Landmarks were lit up blue and gold to mark the celebration as well.

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

My god, I love New York. pic.twitter.com/I6JQxjSCP9 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) June 16, 2021

Check out some of the fireworks and landmarks from Tuesday night’s celebration.

Gov. Cuomo: State’s COVID-19 mandates are lifted, effective immediately

All state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted, effective immediately, across commercial and social settings, including:

Sports and recreation

Construction

Manufacturing

Trade

Child care

Camps

Food services

Offices

Real estate

Buildings

Agriculture

Fishing

Forestry

Amusement and family entertainment

Personal care services

Gyms

Retail

Malls

Movie theaters

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”