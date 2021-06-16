PHOTOS: Fireworks, illuminated landmarks celebrate end of COVID restrictions in New York

NEW YORK (WETM) – Fireworks were set off simultaneously across New York State on Tuesday night in celebration of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by Governor Cuomo.
Firework shows were set up in New York Harbor, Jones Beach State Park, Binghamton University M Lot, Lake Placid, Nyack, Utica, Niagara Falls State Park, Rochester Dome Arena, NYS Fairgrounds, and Empire State Plaza in Albany.
Landmarks were lit up blue and gold to mark the celebration as well.
- Empire State Building
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
Check out some of the fireworks and landmarks from Tuesday night’s celebration.
Gov. Cuomo: State’s COVID-19 mandates are lifted, effective immediately
All state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted, effective immediately, across commercial and social settings, including:
- Sports and recreation
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Trade
- Child care
- Camps
- Food services
- Offices
- Real estate
- Buildings
- Agriculture
- Fishing
- Forestry
- Amusement and family entertainment
- Personal care services
- Gyms
- Retail
- Malls
- Movie theaters
“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”