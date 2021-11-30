PHOTOS: First annual Glens Falls Gobble Wobble

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving day means food and family, but last week in Glens Falls, it also meant clocking some miles and burning some calories for a cause before coming home for the traditional meal. At the Open Door Mission, it was the day of the first-ever Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk.

787 runners, including 150 same-day signups, came to run or walk in support of those experiencing homelessness in the area that the Open Door Mission serves. Sneaker-clad participants traveled from the mission and circled through the city before returning.

“It felt like the North Country was giving the Mission a giant hug in the form of showing up, sponsoring, and volunteering,” said coordinator Matthew Waddilove in a release on Tuesday.

The Gobble Wobble raised about $18,000. That money will create 818 nights of shelter, as well as meals and showers, for homeless individuals in Glens Falls.

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

(Photos by Brian Teague and Dylan Bailey, provided by Open Door Mission)

Top runners were ranked in various categories, including:

Top Overall Male

Myles Quirion 15:59.1

Jacob Fetterman 16:45.1

Matthew Brown 17:06.2

Top Overall Female

Haley Mooney 18:57

Megan Kellogg 19:17.6

Hannah Mcreavy 19:54.5

Top 15-19 Male

Myles Quirion 15:59.1

Patrick Russell 17:46.7

Henry Gutch 19:33.7

Top 15-19 Female

Julia Keshmiri 20:33.5

Grace Grommes 21:19.6

Charlotte Zapletal 24:42.8

Top 11-14 Male

Andrew Murray 20:50.2

Patrick Cirillo 21:00.4

Connor Murphy 21:21.6

Top 11-14 Female

Lia Allison 25:27.2

Mia Keshmiri 25:31.8

Gloria Allison 25:42.5

Under 10 Male

Oscar London 20:36.5

Maceo London 22:22.7

Andrew Portuese 25:18.9

Under 10 Female

Everleigh Greer 27:57.4

Miriam Nix 29:18.7

Gianna Shaw 29:28.9

The run takes the place of the James P. Hinchliffe Run/Walk for ALS, which ended in 2020. The run’s grand marshal was Gunnar, mascot of the Adirondack Thunder hockey team.