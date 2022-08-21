DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – After a nearly three-hour race, Kyle Larson won the Xfinity Series Race. Last year, Larson also won the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen.

Larson was followed by A.J. Allmendinger, Sammy Smith, Noah Gragson, and Kaz Grala. 19-year-old Ty Gibbs—who won the Xfinity Series Race at WGI in 2021—finished 27th after a crash with fellow front-runner William Byron late in the race.

Here’s a look at some of the scenes in Watkins Glen Saturday afternoon for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200:

18 Sports will have full coverage of NASCAR at WGI throughout the weekend, with all the details you need to know, including road closures, how to watch the races, and live updates.