Johnsburg Central School in North Creek, N.Y. was visited by a group of dancing witches on Friday to welcome Halloween. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Creek witches dance held its final two performances Friday, finishing off a month of around a dozen performances in local community centers. Ten or so themed witches dance, cackle and show off their spooky outfits.

On Friday, the witches paid a visit to Johnsburg Central School. See more in the North Country Report.