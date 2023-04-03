OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Easter Bunny made a stop in Oswego on Sunday, April 2 for the City of Oswego, County Youth Bureau’s Easter Bunny Drive.

The drive, hosted by the Oswego City County Youth Bureau, PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman, started at the Burden Drive Deertrail and went through 10 stops to the Bunner Street Public Health Center.

During the drive, the Easter Bunny was escorted through various streets in the City of Oswego for kids to see and take photos with.

Bags of plastic eggs filled with candy was passed out along the drive as well and each stop allowed kids to have 20 minutes to get photos with the Easter Bunny.

Kids also got to eat candy and watch the Easter Float coming down the street.

Enjoy the photos below!