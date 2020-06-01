Photos: Protests continue to rock America

AMSTERDAM (AP) — In the Netherlands, the intimate gaze of the Girl with the Pearl Earring can once again startle and entice visitors. Down in Spain, the rusty maze of steel sheets by Richard Serra is a wonderland anew for art lovers. And at the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo's Creation of Adam can drop jaws like it has done for ages.

As Europe slowly emerges from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed well over 150,000 in the continent and crippled some of the world's biggest economies, Monday let a brilliant ray shine through the gloom as several of the top museums globally reopened to flaunt their riches.