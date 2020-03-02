PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – The world was watching in April 2019 as Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title.

The 43-year-old Woods shot a 2-under 70 for one-stroke victory and his 15th major championship. But it was his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.



Woods showed he still had the game to compete with the world’s best. It was his first victory of any kind since 2013.



This is the first time Woods has ever come from behind on the final day to win a major championship, leaving him three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles.

Here’s a look back at some of the top images from Woods’ magical Masters in 2019.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (L) of the United States celebrates with caddie Joe LaCava (R) on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (R) of the United States is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Patrick Reed (L) during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: (EDITOR’S NOTE: COMPOSITE IMAGE OF SEQUENCE AVAILABLE AS INDIVIDUAL IMAGES) Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after making his putt on the 18th green to win the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his second shot on the par 4, 17h hole during the final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (L) of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

