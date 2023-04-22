GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, a group of more than 20 visitors from Saga City, Japan, came to Glens Falls. The two communities are celebrating 35 years as sister cities, a relationship which has included a celebration of hot air balloons, as well as the exchange of students to experience a different part of the world.

On Friday morning, the delegation heard words from Mayor Bill Collins, and exchanged gifts. The group went on to visit Crandall Public Library, starting off a long day of touring the greater Glens Falls region.