Photos: Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Marchers gather at the National Mall for the Washington Prayer March 2020 lead by Evangelist Franklin Graham on September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The congregation stopped and prayed over various sites throughout downtown Washington. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington over the weekend to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held Saturday before Trump announced he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Many in the crowd sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps.

Followers of Franklin Graham pray at the base of the Washington Monument as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to Capitol Hill, during the Prayer March at the National Mall, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter. Many in the crowd appeared to be students of Liberty University in Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

