ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy snow led to whiteout conditions on I-81 on February 15.

This was after the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement around 8:45 a.m. warning local residents and motorists of heavy snow that was expected to hit the Tug Hill Plateau.

The National Weather Service predicted that a band of heavy snow would hit southern Jefferson and parts of Lewis counties with snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour.

But even before this weather alert was issued, all lanes of I-81 Northbound at Exit 40 were closed to traffic after a tractor-trailer was jack-knifed in the Town of Ellisburg. This occurred at 8:25 a.m. on February 15 and was due to hazardous road conditions.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office then shared photos of the whiteout on the scene of the accident which depicted a whiteout. These images are included in the gallery below.

Whiteout conditions on I-81N, Exit 40, February 15 (photo: Deputy John Gleason, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

As of 10:25 a.m. on February 15, I-81 Northbound at Exit 40 had reopened all lanes and the tractor-trailer had been cleared.