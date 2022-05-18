ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, May 16th, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente today Jr. announced an updated Electric Vehicle Charging Station Community Plan that includes both Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

“We all saw at the recent opening of Wolfspeed in Marcy those electric vehicles are an important part of the future of transportation nationally and a key piece of our economy in this county and region. We are committed to seeing all aspects of this industry grow and that includes preparing Oneida County to be a leader in Upstate New York electric vehicle infrastructure.” – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan outlines ways to support the current driver base, as well as future EV drivers who are traveling in the CNY and Mohawk Valley region and across the state. Oneida County will have an ‘EV dashboard’ to assist the public with locating charging stations, getting real-time updates about the progress of additional charger installations, and will offer metrics that track the progress of this infrastructure build-out.

Picente also says that he is committed to including 67 EV charging stations in the new Mohawk Valley Wynn Hospital parking garage that is being constructed downtown, with the ability to expand to 300.

The 5-year timeline includes:

0-2 years

Identify relevant stakeholders.

Establish an EV charging station ownership/continuity model.

Develop an approved listing of EV charging station sites based on stakeholder discussions.

Commence site-level planning.

Select a charging station equipment provider.

Determine funding needs, timelines, and permit requirements.

Identify and apply for federal and state funding for EV infrastructure.

Install EV charging stations for approved sites.

Develop a platform for residents and non-residents to easily locate EV charging stations (the Oneida County EV Charging Station Dashboard).

2-5 years

Update approved listing of EV charging station sites.

Install EV charging stations for approved sites.

Install signage and visibility improvements related to stations.

5 years+

Reassess areas of greatest need for additional EV charging stations.

Identify advancements in EV charging technology to replace outdated units.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Plan