Pics: Yankees kick off 2021 season in the Bronx, fans return for the first time in a year

Baseball is back, and for the first time in what feels like an eternity, fans were in the stands to witness it.

In the Bronx, where the gametime temperature for the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays was 43 degrees, some fans entered the stadium with navy Yankees blankets that were still wrapped in plastic. But the relative cold compared to the recent spring warmup wasn’t enough to keep fans at home.

Sadly, their Bronx Bombers lost in extra innings.

