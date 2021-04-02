Pics: Yankees kick off 2021 season in the Bronx, fans return for the first time in a year

  • Yankees Opening Day 2021
    The Yankees launch the 2021 season in the Bronx after an unusual 2020 season (WPIX/Justin Walters).
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits into a bases loaded, inning ending double play in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Fans sit to watch the game between the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two run home run in the second inning with Jay Bruce #30 against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Fans stand for the National Anthem before the game between the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Megan Coombs (L) and Vanessa Williams from Seattle, Washington, get engaged at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Baseball T-shirts for sale on opening day at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 1, 2021. - Fans return to the stadium for the the first time since the 2019 season due to Covid-19 to see the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Outside Stan's Sports Bar near Yankee Stadium
    A pedestrian passes a busy Stan's Sports Bar near Yankee Stadium before an opening day baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Fans are back at the ballpark in limited numbers after they were shut out completely during the regular season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Baseball is back, and for the first time in what feels like an eternity, fans were in the stands to witness it.

In the Bronx, where the gametime temperature for the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays was 43 degrees, some fans entered the stadium with navy Yankees blankets that were still wrapped in plastic. But the relative cold compared to the recent spring warmup wasn’t enough to keep fans at home.

Sadly, their Bronx Bombers lost in extra innings.

Contributors: PIX11 Web Team, PIX11’s Justin Walters, Associated Press, Getty Images

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

