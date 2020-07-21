Picture of proposal in Old Forge captures comet Neowise

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A couple in Herkimer County captured their proposal with Comet Neowise in the background.
“I went out to see the comet Neowise and came home with a fiancé,” John Nicotera told ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.
The photograph of Nicotera proposing to Erica Lee was taken by their friend Tim Leach.
Neowise is the brightest comet in 23 years and won’t be back for 6,800 more.
