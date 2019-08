UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning people to avoid pig eat dog treats being sold in bulk. That’s because there is a suspected link between the pig eat treats and salmonella.

The CDC reports that as of July 17th, 93 people had been infected with salmonella, causing 20 people to be hospitalized.

On July 3rd, Pet Supplies Plus issued an advisory to customers regarding the pig ear treats being sold in bulk.