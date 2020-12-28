Pilot, 17, of single-engine plane unharmed in crash

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) – A 17-year-old girl piloting a single-engine plane has survived a crash near the Sky Acres Airport outside Poughkeepsie, New York.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 was experiencing a “rough-running engine” and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of the runway. She “was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries,” Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.
The FAA says the pilot was the only person on board. She was not identified.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYS still working with Bills on plan to put fans in stands
- University of Rochester Medical Center study links vape usage and mental fog in kids and adults
- Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes report successes amid unpredictable pandemic year
- Teen pilot flying across New Mexico to help rescue animals from crowding shelters
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport