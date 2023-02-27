QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month, the Aviation Mall is set to host an amazing race. No, they’re not full-sized cars driving by Target, Peter Harris and the food court.

On Saturday, March 4, the 21st annual Turning Point District Level Pinewood Derby will return to the Aviation Mall. Weigh-in times to enter the derby run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with voting for “Best of Show” cars at 12:30 p.m. The derby starts at 1 p.m.

“The Pinewood Derby is a fun and social event that is much more than racing wooden cars down a speed track. It is an event that fosters sportsmanship and a healthy competition,” describes Boy Scouts of America.

The derby will see scouts bring their own, hand-built cars, with wooden bodies, plastic wheels and metal axles. Cars use gravity to compete on a sloped downward track. Pinewood Derby races have been held since 1953 among scouts.